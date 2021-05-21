General Setup for Data Science Projects in Python with macOS Big Sur

A Stat-by-stat Look at the Best Predictors and a Quest to Predict the Outliers. Sports world personalities love to bash analytics these days. It’s hard to go five minutes listening to baseball talk on sports radio without hearing someone make a derogatory comment about “the nerds taking over.” Ironically, they then immediately launch into sports betting ads, and guess what, folks…any time you place a bet because “the Giants always lose in Washington” or whatever, that’s a rudimentary form of analytics, minus the actual modeling. I’ve also noticed a prevalent opinion that advanced statistics and modeling will produce a single (read: boring) way of playing the game. If that happens, it is due to a lack of imagination. I firmly believe that the many facets of analytics represent one type of baseball knowledge. Traditional baseball instincts and experience are another, and you will get the best results when both fields are working in unison. I do think that there is room for analytics to expand in baseball and get significantly deeper into the data science realm.