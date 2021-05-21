Hannah May Allison Releases Music Video For New Single “Safe”
Nashville, Tenn. – Today, Nashville Singer-songwriter Hannah May Allison releases the music video for her brand new single, “Safe.” Produced by Zachary Manno and co-written with Cliff Downs, the upbeat country/pop single was released on April 30th, and explores all of the feelings and obstacles that come with a new relationship. Shot at The East Nashville Greenhouse, the lush greenery and soft lighting created the perfect ambiance for the music video, which was beautifully filmed by Acacia Evans.www.thecountrynote.com