Nashville, TN

Sam Williams Releases New Song “10-4”

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville, TN – Today, Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams shares his new song, “10-4,” the latest offering from Sam’s forthcoming debut album, Glasshouse Children, arriving later this summer. Driven by Sam’s soulful vocals, the soaring, stunning track reflects on the purest idea of love. “10-4” was co-written by Sam and Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Lee Ann Womack), and produced by Jaren Johnston (Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett). Listen to “10-4” HERE and watch the lyric video HERE.

