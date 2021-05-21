Alexander Ludwig’s Self-Titled Debut EP Out Now via BBR Music Group/BMG
NASHVILLE, TN — Multi-talented artist Alexander Ludwig released his self-titled debut EP today via BBR Music Group/BMG. Produced by fellow songwriters Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy (both members of Jason Aldean's band) Alexander Ludwig is the sound of a longtime musician staking his claim in the genre that's always inspired him. Funneling the talented musician's love of storytelling into five songs that blend old-school twang with modern muscle, Alexander Ludwig is available digitally HERE.