newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Alexander Ludwig’s Self-Titled Debut EP Out Now via BBR Music Group/BMG

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN — Multi-talented artist Alexander Ludwig released his self-titled debut EP today via BBR Music Group/BMG. Produced by fellow songwriters Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy (both members of Jason Aldean’s band) Alexander Ludwig is the sound of a longtime musician staking his claim in the genre that’s always inspired him. Funneling the talented musician’s love of storytelling into five songs that blend old-school twang with modern muscle, Alexander Ludwig is available digitally HERE.

www.thecountrynote.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koechner
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
David Lee Murphy
Person
Alexander Ludwig
Person
Martin Lawrence
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Alan Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbr Music Group#Bmg#Self Titled#Classic Music#New Music#Sound Of Music#Good Music#House Music#Bbr Music Group Bmg#The History Channel#Stx#Twitter Spaces#History Channel#Starz#Song#Tune#Blend Old School Twang#Summer Crazy#Love Today#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Nashville, TNmyqcountry.com

Today In Country

Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance on stage during a New Kids On The Block concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in 2017 to lead the crowd in a round of “Happy Birthday” for group member Jordan Knight. The Band Perry‘s “If I Die Young” was released to radio in 2010.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Alan Jackson: From the Mailroom to Superstardom

Alan Jackson has been “keeping it country” for more than 30 years, and he shows no signs of letting up on that path. Signifying that you can’t pull the stops on a hard working country man, Jackson is back at it, releasing his first new studio album in six years on May 14th. And like the tall, lanky star himself, the album, titled Where Have You Gone, comes in a big package, loaded with 21 songs, 15 of those from his own pen.
Nashville, TNwkml.com

Maren Morris Joins Husband Ryan Hurd On His Opry Debut

Maren Morris was right by her husband Ryan Hurd’s side (along with their baby boy Hayes) when Hurd made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night (5/15) in Nashville. Ryan posted several pictures of the event to Instagram on Sunday (5/16). He wrote, “Smiled all night and I’m still coming down. Opry Debut with a full house. Not sure how you are supposed to feel after something like that, not sure I can describe it, but it’s mostly gratitude to everyone who was there or had a hand in me stepping into that circle for the first time. Thank you to my wife most of all, who stepped on stage to be there with me. Love to each and every one of you.”
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: The Steel Woods, “Baby Slow Down”

In Their Words: “‘Baby Slow Down’ is a song written from the perspective of a mother whose child has lost his or her way. She can see the path of the thing she loves most is getting rocky, so to speak, and knows she must intervene. Rowdy would tell the story of the car wreck he had one night headed home from a show the two of us had played about an hour outside of Nashville. It had been snowing and the roads were slick so when his mom told him, ‘baby, slow down’ the following day, he said, ‘I wasn’t even speeding,’ to which she replied, ‘No, in life, in everything, just slow down.’ I think too many times parents can see their kids heading down a path of destruction and never say anything in fear of rejection and resentment. I, for one, am glad that’s not the kind of parents I had, and I know Rowdy would say the same for his.” — Wes Bayliss, The Steel Woods.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Jordan Davis and Wife Expecting Second Child

Jordan Davis and his wife have announced they are adding another child to their family — and it’s a boy! In a photo posted to social media Monday morning, Davis can be seen with his little family, which includes his wife Kristen and their 1-year-old daughter Eloise, holding a sign that says, “It’s a boy!” Davis wrote in the caption that he can now be added to the long list of artists welcoming children during the pandemic.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nashville, TNWTVF

The Sami Cone Show: May 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The May 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for a healthy summer filled with family fun. We start by sharing about Nashville summer freebies and how to plan for summer expenses. Then we learn how to boost metabolism in our 40’s and 50’s. We’re also previewing the first large-scale arts event to return to Nashville. And I talk with TV personality and author, Chrys Howard, about being a Rockstar Grandparent.
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

Provident Entertainment Presents BAND TOGETHER to Support Mental Health Month on May 20th

NASHVILLE, TENN. (May 17, 2021) Each year, millions of Americans deal with the reality of mental illness and this year with the ongoing pandemic, focusing on mental health is needed now more than ever. Provident Entertainment is leaning into Mental Health Awareness Month by partnering with Vibrant Emotional Health for a “Band Together” special virtual event to raise awareness around the struggles of mental health and the help that is available for everyone. The online concert will premiere on May 20th at 7:30 PM Central on YouTube, simultaneously streaming across the artists and label channels. Artists involved in “Band Together” include Provident Entertainment’s CAIN, Casting Crowns, DOE, I AM THEY, Koryn Hawthorne, Lydia Laird, Matt Maher, Matthew West and Zach Williams, as well as Adarga Entertainment Group artist Twice Música and RECORDS artist Lathan Warlick.