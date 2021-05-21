Lily Rose Releases Reflective New Song, “Remind Me of You”

UK-based duo The Shires and Jimmie Allen released a heartwarming music video for their new collaboration, “On The Day I Die.” In the song, Allen and The Shires’ Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle sing about living life to the fullest as they urge their loved ones to not be sad on the day they die. The music video, released on Friday, April 30, follows this theme, as it shows the love story of a couple from when they were children playing together to being adults in a relationship. These scenes are interspersed with clips of The Shires and Allen singing the uplifting song in a church.