In District 2 runoff, first-term Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan appeals for consistency
With incumbent Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan finishing second in the first round of a race that has stretched to a runoff, District 2 voters face yet another potential leadership shakeup. With election day approaching, the candidates have been concentrating their efforts on reaching as many voters as possible – including through several debates.