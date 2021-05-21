In District 2 runoff, first-term Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan appeals for consistency

THE ISSUE: From 2017 through 2020, the Pennsylvania General Assembly spent $203 million “just to feed, house, transport, and provide rental offices and other perks for lawmakers and their staffs, according to a database of nearly 400,000 transactions created by The Caucus and Spotlight PA during a yearlong investigation. That averages to more than $51 million a year. About one in 10 of those dollars — $20 million in all over the four years — went into lawmakers’ pockets in the form of reimbursements for meals, mileage subsidies, per diems, and other expenses.” So read an in-depth report, published in last Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, on legislative expenses. It was reported by Mike Wereschagin, Sam Janesch and Brad Bumsted of The Caucus, a watchdog publication of LNP Media Group, and Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA, a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer. A team of Temple University students, led by journalism professor Aron Pilhofer, contributed to building the database for that story.