Emily Patt Releases New Single “No Plans”

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor her new release, Emily Patt brings together her pop and country influences, in a flirtatious love song about “shooting your shot.” The track features clean vocals, catchy electric guitar, upbeat drums, and twangy slide guitar. With influences such as Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, and Sam Hunt, Patt shows off her storytelling ability through her clever lyrics. “No Plans” was written, produced, mixed, and mastered completely by women. It is a testament to what women in country music can accomplish when they are given the space to do so.

