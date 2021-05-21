Here are the features I actually want from my pregnancy tracking app

It turns out no one wants to be tracked all across their iPhones by Facebook (or anyone else) Only 4% of the public in the US have opted in to cross-app tracking, following the deployment of the latest iOS update. That is a low number. As numbers go, there are few lower. It’s bad news for platforms like Snapchat and Facebook, which are set to be the worst hit by those changes – and the fact that 12% of people worldwide are opting in isn’t much better. Low numbers, Barry White low numbers.