Revisit Naomi Campbell’s Most Iconic Moments on the Runway Through the Years

The industry didn’t know it at the time, but the birth of Naomi Campbell, exactly 50 years ago on Saturday, marked a milestone in fashion history. Born in South London, the Chinese-Jamaican supermodel was discovered when she was just 15, and her modeling career almost immediately took off—she appeared on the cover of British Elle shortly before her 16th birthday. And once she debuted her signature strut, which she learned from her mother, on the runway, the rest was history. The list of those who couldn’t get enough of Naomi’s walk reads like a who’s who of the late ’80s and ’90s fashion industry: from designers like Karl Lagerfeld, Azzedine Alaïa, Isaac Mizrahi, Yves Saint Laurent, and Gianni Versace to supers like Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, Naomi’s fellow members in “the Trinity,” who were among her fiercest advocates in the often blatantly racist industry. Decades later, the super hasn’t slowed down. She still regularly puts in appearances on the runway, and will no doubt continue to into her fifties. In celebration of her 50th birthday, revisit some of her most iconic moments on the catwalk—including, of course, the legendary tumble she took during a Vivienne Westwood show in ’93—here.