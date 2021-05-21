REI Anniversary Sale: Hydro Flask Bottles on Sale From $8

As a commerce editor, half of my time is spent combing through the depths of the Internet to find the coolest products, and the other half is spent writing about said cool products. (Yeah, my mom can't believe this is my job either.) On most occasions, my days include wading through the never-ending sea that is Amazon. The online retailer seems to have everything and anything, from super soft sweatpants for under $25 to unbelievably marked down AirPods. And with so many items in the mix, a couple of gems can slip through now and then.