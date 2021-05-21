Jerusalem's sacred sites are a combustible mix of religion and politics
Disputes over the fate of Jerusalem’s Palestinian neighborhoods triggered the most recent spate of bloodshed. The rockets, riots, and airstrikes that convulsed Israel and the neighboring Palestinian territories in recent weeks thrust one of the world’s most challenging conflicts back into the headlines. More than 250 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis died and thousands more were injured before a ceasefire was declared on Thursday.www.nationalgeographic.com