newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Jerusalem's sacred sites are a combustible mix of religion and politics

By Andrew Lawler
nationalgeographic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDisputes over the fate of Jerusalem’s Palestinian neighborhoods triggered the most recent spate of bloodshed. The rockets, riots, and airstrikes that convulsed Israel and the neighboring Palestinian territories in recent weeks thrust one of the world’s most challenging conflicts back into the headlines. More than 250 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis died and thousands more were injured before a ceasefire was declared on Thursday.

www.nationalgeographic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Saladin
Person
Hadrian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Jerusalem#Palestinians#Politics#Jerusalem Day#Sacred Sites#Israelis#Muslims#Ottoman#Birzeit University#Orthodox Jews#Haredim#Hamas#Christian#Sufis#Talmud#French#Jordanian#Judaism#Knesset#Israeli Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle EastEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Israel and Palestine no apartheid

The charge of apartheid is the new blood libel. As Hamas rains rockets down on Israel, members of the Squad in Congress and other left-wing enemies are using the occasion to amplify their accusation that Israel is an “apartheid state.”. This is a transparent attempt to delegitimize — and isolate...
ProtestsRepublic

The Latest: Tel Aviv rally calls for Jewish-Arab coexistence

TEL AVIV, Israel — Thousands are rallying in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, calling for coexistence between Jews and Arabs. The demonstration on Saturday night was one of several held across Israel to call for peace between Israelis and Palestinians in the wake of 11 days of fighting in Gaza that ended with a cease-fire early on Friday.
Middle Eastsuburbanchicagoland.com

Understanding the conflict between Israel and Palestine

Most Americans don’t understand the truth of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. That’s ironic considering that most Americans are Christian and they don’t seem to care for the plight of Christians in the conflict at all. Christians are allied with Muslims and are being persecuted by Israel’s racist discriminatory government. And they are being discriminated against because they are Christian. Christian Americans who don’t support Palestinians are not really Christians at all.
Middle EastSeattle Times

Analysis: In Mideast turmoil, Palestinians find rare unity

JERUSALEM (AP) — Over the past weeks, as stun grenades echoed off Jerusalem’s walls, rockets streaked out of Gaza, West Bank protesters burned tires and Israeli cities erupted in violence, the frail boundaries separating Israel and the Palestinians seemed to vanish in smoke and flames. Israelis saw the chaos ripple...
Middle EastBBC

Palestinians and Israelis react to ceasefire

Whilst Palestinians took to the streets to celebrate the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, reaction from Israelis was more subdued and divided. However, the truce faced an early test when fresh clashes broke out at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. : Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire comes into effect.
Middle Eastyoursun.com

Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities.
Middle Eastcitizentruth.org

Israel’s Horrid Occupation of Palestine

No one can ignore the events in Palestine. No one disputes the horror of it all. Images of the Israeli bombing of Gaza and the human toll exacted against the Palestinians who live in Gaza have saturated social media and have increasingly drawn attention to the violence by the Israeli state and Zionist settlers against Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) and inside Israel’s de facto border. All of it is ugly.
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque points ceasefire fragile

Jerusalem [Israel], May 22, (ANI): Israeli police stormed into Al Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem and fired tear gas at Palestinians who threw rocks and bombs at the officers after Friday prayers. This came hours after a ceasefire brokered by Egypt was reached in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian extremist...
ProtestsDaily Journal

'Something important has broken': Jewish-Arab riots dim hopes of coexistence for Israelis

Joshua Wander was driving on the Jerusalem road he's always taken home from work this month when the vehicles around him screeched to a halt and blocked his path. "It was an ambush," the 50-year-old medic said. "I managed to swerve around and break their blockade, but an Arab driver smashed straight into my car and the next thing I knew, 30 Arab rioters were surrounding me throwing rocks."
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

In special meeting on conflict, Erdan slams UN for its incessant focus on Israel

Hours before Israel announced a ceasefire between itself and the Gaza-based terrorist organization Hamas on Thursday, Israeli Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan said that member states condemning Israel for its actions in Gaza are choosing to side with terror and hurting the chances for peace in the region.
Religioncoloradotimesrecorder.com

The Shomer: Two Jews, Three Opinions…

…An old joke, but it’s actually an effective summary of the nature of Halachic law. The underlying theme here is the idea that everything is truly relative; that nuance, detail and context are crucial to understanding and resolving conflict. Sadly, Western media is devoid of any of that when it...
AdvocacyNorwalk Hour

Indonesia Muslims protest at US Embassy over Israel strikes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — More than a thousand Muslims rallied outside the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia’s capital on Friday to denounce American support for Israel and demand an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The protesters marched from several mosques after Friday prayers to a major street outside...
AdvocacyBBC

Israel-Gaza: Further clashes in Jerusalem after ceasefire

Palestinians and Israeli police have clashed at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on the same day a ceasefire was called. A statement by Israel’s police force says “a riot broke out” as soon as Friday prayers ended, with hundreds of young people throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at officers stationed at a nearby entrance.