Lego Announces ‘Everyone is Awesome’ Rainbow Set in Honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month
Lego has announced a new product that will celebrate their LGBTQIA+ fans. While Lego has done everything from Seinfeld to Harry Potter, this is the first time in the company's 72-year history that it will release a rainbow set, called 'Everyone is Awesome,' in honor of Pride month. The official press release read, “The buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community, and features 11 monochrome minifigures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow color.”www.purewow.com