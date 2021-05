Yorkshire currently sit second in the table, with three wins from their opening five games, while Glamorgan are fourth, with one win and two draws to their name. The match provides the opportunity to see England Test captain Joe Root in action ahead of the start of their two-match series against New Zealand on June 2. Adding to the intrigue will be his personal battles with brother Billy Root and Ashes adversary Marnus Labuschagne, who will both feature for Glamorgan.