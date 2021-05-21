Why Celtics and Bruins still might not be allowed to sell out Garden when COVID restrictions lift

Wizards-Celtics rematch brings back rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Isaiah Thomas signed with the Wizards one year too early. He's now out of the picture and so are John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Jae Crowder; all key figures of the infamous rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics back in 2016-17. But now that the teams are set to collide once again in the postseason, four years after they went the distance in a second-round series, there is certainly some added intrigue entering Tuesday night (pregame coverage starts at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington).