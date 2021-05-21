newsbreak-logo
NBA

Why Celtics and Bruins still might not be allowed to sell out Garden when COVID restrictions lift

By Alex Reimer
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 1 day ago
Boston will lift all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. But the Celtics and Bruins still might not be able to sell out the TD Garden, according to league guidelines.

Boston, MA
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

