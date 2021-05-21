Jeremih Joins Cast of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ as Recurring Character

Janelle Monae is set to join the cast of the Knives Out sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The 35-year-old musician and actor is the latest big name attached to director Rian Johnson’s next whodunit, along with Edward Norton and Dave Bautista. The film will also see the return of Daniel Craig as charismatic detective Benoit Blanc.The film is being produced by Netflix, who reportedly secured the rights to the film’s two sequels in a $450m (£319m) deal. Shooting is set to begin this summer in Greece on 28 June. The original Knives Out was released in 2019 and made $311m (£221m) at the box office on a $40m (£28m) budget, as well as earning Johnson an Oscar nomination for writing the screenplay. In a four-star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey called the film “ingeniously constructed” and wrote that it proved “biting satire doesn’t have to come at the expense of genuine humanity.”