Movies

Jeremih Joins Cast of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ as Recurring Character

By Miss2Bees
thesource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremih is set to star alongside Joseph Sikora in Power Book IV: Force, the third installment of the Power universe created by 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp. Power Book IV: Force is centered around Sikora’s character, Tommy Egan, after he leaves New York City for good and heads to the West Coast for a fresh start.

thesource.com
