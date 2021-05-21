(Interview) Chatting With The Muliti-Talented Vetta Borne

JON LINDSEY is the author of Body High (House of Vlad, 2021), and his work has appeared at New York Tyrant, Post Road, and Hobart. He lives in Los Angeles. My current favorite book is: …recently, I read the complete works of Allie Rowbottom, Sam Pink, Sarah Gerard, Troy James Weaver, and Emmanuel Carrere… I also read a lot about a comet that hit Earth at the end of the last Ice Age, 12,800 years ago, and likely, wiped out early-advanced civilizations in the Americas. I say this as a skeptic, knowing I sound like a wack job, but an impact of that magnitude would have caused a catastrophe on the scale of Noah’s flood, would explain why cultures all across the world have flood myths, and would fit the timeline Plato gave in his dialogues for the submergence of Atlantis. Last year, under the ice sheets of Greenland, scientists discovered what is likely the crater of the comet—the book, Path of Souls [by Gregory Little], touches on what may have been lost in the impact of the comet. The book decodes the star myths of a culture formerly known as the Southern Death Cult—now the Mound Builders—who flourished in the Mississippi Valley for thousands of years, and whose myths are similar to those found in ancient Egypt. The similarities suggest not only a link between the cultures, but an entire world history lost when the comet struck. The shared mythologies describe the journey of our souls after death, a dangerous leap into the constellation of Orion. There our souls are judged by an entity referred to the “brain-smasher” who kills inadequately prepared souls. Only if our souls are deemed righteous are we allowed entry through cosmic gates of the Orion Nebula and into the afterlife… My therapist says, my obsession with the comet is a longing for control, to know the unknowable about why my mom killed herself two years ago. That’s probably true.