(Interview) Chatting With The Muliti-Talented Vetta Borne

By Hayley
hotradiomaine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch love to the goddess Vetta Borne for taking the time to chat with me from all the way across the world in Australia! We talked about her new EP Emelia that dropped TODAY, her biggest influences, how she learned to sing/write songs/AND produce, and more. Check out our interview below!

