STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Staff at the Belvidere Park District are ready to bring out the hoses, crank up the umbrellas and welcome residents back to the pool. “I know some pools in the area did end up opening up for a couple of months or maybe a month or so at the end of the summer, but we weren’t able to do that,” said Belvidere Park District Executive Director Mark Pentecost.