San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, stepped onto the field in Santa Clara for the first of three practices during the team's rookie minicamp. The Friday afternoon session is the only one that will be open to the media, and it gave reporters their first opportunity to get a look at the former North Dakota State star.