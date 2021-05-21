What does stargazing have to do with mindfulness? by Mark Westmoquette
Author Mark Westmoquette writes a piece for Female First upon the release of his new book Mindful Thoughts for Stargazers: Find your inner universe. When most people think of stargazing, they think of maps, coordinates and science facts. With this perspective, the stars above us can seem cold, distant and maybe even irrelevant to our life here on Earth. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. The stars are as much part of our natural world as a forest or beach – and just as beautiful.www.femalefirst.co.uk