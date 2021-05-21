What does stargazing have to do with mindfulness? by Mark Westmoquette

I had the unfortunate experience of having COVID-19 at the start of 2021. Though not a good experience, I am thankful to have come out of it better than many. I will spare you the unpleasant details, but I do want to talk about one. I lost my sense of smell and still, several months later, have not fully gained it back. Besides not being able to smell my favorite shampoo, it also means my eating experience is different. Taste is often rated in consumer surveys as the main reason people make certain food choices. However, eating is multisensory with taste and smell working hand and hand. Think about when you have a cold, eating is often not as an enjoyable experience — not being able to smell is one of those reasons.