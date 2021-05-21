newsbreak-logo
Breaking Benjamin’s Keith Wallen Won’t Take Life for Granted on New Solo Song ‘It Finds Us All’

By Joe DiVita
Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has had an incredibly prolific career and, in 2021, it appears his greatest focus has been on his career as a solo artist, partnering once again with Loudwire for the premiere of a new song, this time with a music video for the "Dream Away" followup, "It Finds Us All."

