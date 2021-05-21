USD 383 moves forward with discussion of MATC academy at MHS East

The Manhattan-Ogden school district is moving along with discussions to house a career academy in the Manhattan High School East Campus building.

USD 383 board members on Wednesday nominated board vice president Kristin Brighton to serve on a committee charged with exploring the potential project.

In partnership with Manhattan Area Technical College, the board initially discussed the idea last November. Since then, MATC received a planning grant to develop a proposal for a facility that would be co-managed with the district. Officials have set a goal of opening the academy in late 2023.

MATC president Jim Genandt said an interlocal agreement between the technical college and the district would need to be written to determine policies and funding sources. At the same time, committee members will look at the east campus building as part of a space needs assessment.

USD 383 officials have been examining uses for the current ninth-grade campus at 901 Poyntz Ave. The building will be vacated after construction workers finish an expansion project at the Manhattan High west campus. The expansion will support a combined 9th-12th grade campus, starting with the 2023-24 school year.

“It’s already set up for education,” Genandt said. “I think there’s a lot of ways we can use the existing layout effectively.”

The current project timeline has the committee meeting from June through September, with final recommendations to be shared with board members this fall. The proposed academy would exist to give high school seniors expanded career opportunities and preparation.