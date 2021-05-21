newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Summer Staples Our Staffers Can’t Wait to Wear

By Camille Freestone
coveteur.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the idea of a seasonless wardrobe is intriguing, there are certain items that are by default relegated to certain times of the year—unless you are lucky enough to live in an "endless summer" sort of climate. And while there are styling tricks to circumvent this logic, like layering crop tops over turtlenecks, there's nothing quite like the first moment in a leg-baring mini dress come spring. We've asked our staffers to reveal everything in their warm-weather shopping carts that they've been itching to wear all winter long. Results vary from fuzzy bra tops to romantic sundresses. If you, too, are exhibiting signs of cold weather fatigue, we recommend you continue scrolling.

coveteur.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples#Little Black Dress#Endless Summer#All Summer Long#Mini Dress#Wardrobe Essentials#Denim Shorts#Chic Sunnies#Sunglasses#Frankies#Demi Cups#Bermuda#Ganni#Australian#Fleur Du Mal#Colorwise#Stepney Workers Club#Summer Layering#Casual Days#Fuzzy Bra Tops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ShoppingPeople

Spanx’s Booty-Sculpting Bike Shorts Are 50% Off for the Next 24 Hours Only

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. There's no denying that bike shorts have become one of summer's trendiest staples. Though they were originally designed for cycling, people are wearing the skin-tight bottoms with everything from casual tees and sneakers to dressier blouses and heels. So if you don't already own this versatile short, you should — especially since you can get an epic deal on ones from the supremely comfortable brand celebrities, influencers, and editors love.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Next It Jeans, and They're a Vibe

Spring is in full swing, celebrities are going outside a lot again, and jeans are getting less serious. Specifically, the celebrity we're talking about is Emily Ratajkowski and the jeans we're referring to are from Reformation (one of Emrata's all-time favorite brands). You may recall a previous pair of whimsical Reformation jeans that made the celebrity rounds (and still do), the Newsprint jeans. Kendall Jenner, Addison Rae, and Kaia Gerber are a few of its fans. But there's a new pair of Reformation jeans to covet, and they're even more eye-catching.
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Why you're going to want to follow in Gigi's footsteps and rock the 'drouser' trend this season (yes, that's dresses over trousers)

Even if you're someone who has vowed never to experiment with hybrid fashion trends again after having a regrettable jeggings/coatigan/snood phase – *shivers just thinking about it* – there's one hybrid trend that never fails to make a comeback every couple of years. And that's the drouser. Yes, it may sound like something you'd leave the house in by accident... but trust us; editors, influencers and even Gigi Hadid are wearing the drouser trend right now (not least because it's weather-proof and practical).
ApparelHello Magazine

15 best white summer dresses to wear when the sun comes out to play

On the hunt for the perfect white summer dress? Join the club. Granted, it's a bit chilly right now for baring skin but once the sun comes out you'll be thankful you bought your white summer dress before anyone else. We've scoured the high-street and the luxe online retailers for the ultimate LWD (little white dress). Last summer it was all about the black dress Marianne wore on Normal People, but this year it's had a summer revamp in bright white. Shop the best white summer dresses below...
ApparelObserver

All of the Most Stylish and Flattering Denim Shorts to Shop for Summer

While summer style trends come and go, denim shorts remain a classic warm weather staple of peak Americana fashion. Shopping for a flattering pair of jeans shorts can be daunting, to say the least, but it’s not impossible, especially when you have a little guidance to help sift through the good, the bad and the very, very ugly.
ShoppingPosted by
POPSUGAR

People Will Be Shocked to Find Out These 25 Stylish Shoes Are From Amazon

After a pretty long year of staying home, we're pretty excited to step out in our most fashionable looks. We've been on the hunt for what people are wearing this summer, and while we fell in love with all the colorful dresses, the shoe trends currently have our attention. From eye-catching strappy sandals to low-heeled, minimal mules, Amazon has all these exciting styles available right now.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Convertible Pants: 7 of the Best Pairs to Wear in Summer 2021

Yep, outdoor wear is everywhere, you've heard it all before. But while we've all grown accustomed to seeing sneakers built for the mountain, namely Salomon and HOKA One One, make their way down from muddy trails, other appropriated gear comes as more of a surprise. I was browsing Voo Store's site earlier this week — one of Europe's most on-point stores — and spotted the arrival of convertible pants. It was then I knew — gorpcore's final phase was complete.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Jennifer Lawrence Wore a $59 College Campus Wardrobe Staple From Nordstrom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Earlier this week, the city of New York discovered they had a Jennifer Lawrence doppelganger. Her photo was plastered all over the internet, and Lawrence was praised for a relatable street style look that felt like it could be anybody. Well, as luck would have it, it was just anybody.
Apparelfashionista.com

All I Want to Wear This Summer Is a Corset With Jeans

Maybe I've been watching too much TikTok, maybe I'm just completely regressing — maybe those things are related, maybe don't ask me so many questions? — but whatever the reason, all I can think about wearing lately is a corset with a pair of jeans. This is hardly a new...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Lady Gaga Wore Multiple Sweatshirts at the Same Time Because Why Choose

Lady Gaga does not just put on an outfit and leave for the day. Lady Gaga wears that outfit so you see it no matter what it is. Even if said ensemble is a simple sweatsuit, you're going to notice it. This week, the House of Gucci actress opted to wear a tie-dye sweatsuit set but instead of wearing the matching hoodie, she tied it around her waist. Instead she opted for a different, equally as colorful Radarte by Rodarte sweatshirt.
ApparelPosted by
SPY

Show Me the Pearl: Here Are the Best Pearl Jewelry Staples for Men This Summer

Pearls aren’t just for girls, boys. It’s 2021. You can wear whatever you want now, haven’t you heard? That’s why men’s pearl jewelry is all the rave this summer. Dressing for your gender is so 2000 and late. Strutting around town in the best unisex clothing and jewelry is exactly how we’re starting our post-quarantine glow-up. Painted nails? Hell yeah. Crop tops for men? You know it. Men’s pearl jewelry? We thought you’d never ask. It’s time to show off the pearl, guys.
ShoppingPosted by
whowhatwear

I Shop at Nordstrom All the Time—These Are the New Under-$100 Items I'm Loving

Granted, perusing the internet for the latest and greatest shopping finds is a big part of my job, but regardless of my current fashion editor title, I actually enjoy shopping online outside of work, particularly at Nordstrom. Lately, the retailer has been impressing me more and more with its thoughtful curation of brands and products, and today, I'm here to share with you the newest under $100 finds I'm loving now.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

We Found the Best Dresses on Amazon That Need to Be in Your Closet Stat

If you're looking in your closet right now and notice that your dress selection is rather bleak, I feel you. 2020 was the year of sweatsuits and leggings, so that makes sense! But now, with the world slowly going back to normal—now that more and more people are getting vaxxed—dresses are A Thing™️ again, and I know you’ll def need a few to zhuzh up your wardrobe.
Food & DrinksPopSugar

We Can't Wait to Get Our Hands on Starbucks's New Rainbow Dome Tumbler For Pride

If you like pretty shiny things (who doesn't?), prepare to feast your eyes! Starbucks is bringing us a colorful treat with its new summer collection of cups, and in particular with its — drum roll please — rainbow dome tumbler. The tumbler, which changes color in the light, comes with a super-cool dome-shaped lid that features a kaleidoscope on top and rainbow straw. The kaleidoscope reflects light in all sorts of directions, so you can sip your next Starbucks Oreo Frappuccino (or whatever summer drink you prefer) in style. And while this isn't technically an official Pride Month tumbler like ones they've released in the past, it still works perfectly for celebrations!
Apparelwhattoexpect.com

The Best Mommy and Me Swimwear to Match With Your Mini

Matching with your kids is just one sweet perk of being a parent, and coordinating outfits don't have to be reserved for holiday cards. In fact, your brood can rock matching clothes all year long, and summertime is just one more opportunity to twin with your little one. Let's face...
ApparelOrlando Sentinel

The best men’s summer pajamas

Pajamas and loungewear shouldn’t just make you feel at ease, it should also look good. When it comes to summertime sleepwear, it’s important to choose a material that keeps you cool, but still offers that coziness we all want when relaxing. We’ve rounded up all the best options, including full-length...
Apparelpurewow.com

4 Ways to Wear a Tank Top in 2021 (and 3 Ways that Date You Immediately)

Tank tops are such simple wardrobe staples, we sometimes forget it’s possible to make them the star of our ensemble. But as the weather heats up, we’ll likely be reaching for these bicep-baring styles often, and it’s about time we refresh with some modern summer looks. Here, four ways to wear a tank top in 2021 and still look like a fashionable adult, plus three you’re better off skipping (unless you want to look like you’re walking around the mall in 2002…)
Hair CareRefinery29

Phoebe Dynevor’s New Copper Fringe Is The Ultimate Summer Hair Inspo

Bold copper colour? Check. Seventies-inspired curtain bangs? Tick. Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor just nailed two major beauty trends in one with her latest hairstyle, which is our new summer hair inspiration. With salons finally open, Phoebe paid a visit to talented hair colourist Mads-Sune at the Josh Wood Colour Atelier in...