The Summer Staples Our Staffers Can’t Wait to Wear

Though the idea of a seasonless wardrobe is intriguing, there are certain items that are by default relegated to certain times of the year—unless you are lucky enough to live in an "endless summer" sort of climate. And while there are styling tricks to circumvent this logic, like layering crop tops over turtlenecks, there's nothing quite like the first moment in a leg-baring mini dress come spring. We've asked our staffers to reveal everything in their warm-weather shopping carts that they've been itching to wear all winter long. Results vary from fuzzy bra tops to romantic sundresses. If you, too, are exhibiting signs of cold weather fatigue, we recommend you continue scrolling.