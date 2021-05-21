FanPost Friday: Ownership

Hello! It’s that time again, friends. Yup, you guessed it. It’s FanPost Friday time. The title gave it away, I know. The Mariners just got swept by the lowly Detroit Tigers, including a no-hitter. The prospects are good and fun to watch and that’s all very exciting. Kyle Seager, Mitch Haniger are playing like All-Stars and Kyle Lewis is returning to form. Every other hitter on the roster who isn’t injured is currently hovering around a dumpster fire and a .150 batting average. Things are pretty bad! It didn’t have to be this way, but due to a lack of spending by ownership in the offseason, the team just does not have nearly enough MLB-ready hitters. Also, something probably changed with the construction of the baseball yet again because it’s May 21 and there have been SIX no-hitters and that cannot just be simply due to more pitchers eating their Wheaties and learning about spin rates.