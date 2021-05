Just over a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic leaders in Williamson County have an optimistic outlook for the local and regional economy. During Williamson, Inc.’s annual Outlook Williamson event on Wednesday, where the chamber of commerce invites local economic leaders and experts to share their view of the prospective future for business, the general sentiment was that Williamson County fared better than many other counties during the COVID-19 pandemic. In many ways, a year later, the county is already beginning to see a return to pre-pandemic levels of prosperity — but it’s not out of the woods yet.