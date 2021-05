I'm hidden just outside an enemy camp filled with members of a druidic cult. A thick green fog hangs in the air, with smoke billowing from a nearby brazier that emits a strangely colored flame. A patrolling druid, wearing antlers that jut out from a skull mask, comes a little too close for comfort, while another who's in command of a boar circles the camp. After taking out an enemy from the shadows, I'm suddenly spotted by another who throws something on the ground that explodes into a hazy smog. Suddenly my vision is distorted and every surrounding druid looks on with red, menacing eyes. This is my first taste of battle against the new enemies introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids.