‘The Fresh Prince’s Alfonso Ribeiro On Memorable Scene About Racial Profiling

If you think back to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, or just stream it on HBO Max, there was usually a relatable social commentary message built into the script. Sometimes it was worked into the wardrobe while other times it was more on the nose. One of those moments is where Will and Carlton, played by Alfonso Ribeiro were racially profiled by some good ol’ boys cops as they hit the road to Palm Springs. Carlton being Carlton, with his upper-class mentality and privilege, where he often forgot he was still a brother, naively but rightfully so believed the police would help the duo with directions. Will’s Philadelphia inner-city street smarts advise his cousin, the traffic stop may take a wrong turn, real fast, no pun intended.