Cleveland Museum of Natural History researcher partners with E&S on biodiversity plugin for Digistar planetariums
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s Associate Curator of Invertebrate Zoology, Dr. Nicole Gunter, has brought to life her vision to display biodiversity data on planetarium domes with the worldwide release of a new planetarium software plug-in. With funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), Dr. Gunter partnered with Evans & Sutherland (E&S), a Cosm company, to develop the software update, which allows planetariums for the first time to immerse guests in the wonders of life on Earth as well as the far reaches of the Universe.www.inparkmagazine.com