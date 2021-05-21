newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Cleveland Museum of Natural History researcher partners with E&S on biodiversity plugin for Digistar planetariums

By IPM News
inparkmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s Associate Curator of Invertebrate Zoology, Dr. Nicole Gunter, has brought to life her vision to display biodiversity data on planetarium domes with the worldwide release of a new planetarium software plug-in. With funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), Dr. Gunter partnered with Evans & Sutherland (E&S), a Cosm company, to develop the software update, which allows planetariums for the first time to immerse guests in the wonders of life on Earth as well as the far reaches of the Universe.

www.inparkmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Museum#Natural History Museum#Natural Sciences#Research Scientists#E S#Evans Sutherland#Cosm Company#Universe#Nsf Career#Digistar#Museum President Ceo#Idigbio#Planetariums#Biodiversity Data#Biodiversity Trends#Planetarium Educators#Planetarium Domes#Planetarium Guests#Astronomy Data#Invertebrate Zoology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
Related
MuseumsPosted by
Mesa, Arizona

Arizona Museum of Natural History launches new format for summer camps in June

Lead Arizona Museum of Natural History's summer camp is back with a new creative format for 2021. There are both in-person and virtual programs. Details at www.azmnh.org. Arizona Museum of Natural History’s summer camp program is back with a new creative format for 2021. Like so many businesses we have had to “pivot” from our usual 100% in-person camps, and we are excited to offer several unique, fun summer camps for our dino fans to enjoy and keep busy during the Arizona summer.
Lifestyleiowapbs.org

The Grandest Canyon/A Visit to the Planetarium

READY JET GO! is a 3D animated series for 3-8 year-olds with a focus on astronomy, scientific exploration, innovation and invention, and Earth as it is affected by our solar system. The show is about two neighborhood kids-one with an all-consuming drive for science fact and another with an overwhelming passion for science fiction. They both befriend the new kid on their street, Jet Propulsion, whose family happens to be aliens from Bortron 7. The comedy series teaches kids a variety of Earth science concepts (gravity, tides, moon phases, seasons) as well as an introductory explanation of innovation, astronomy, and our solar system.
MuseumsPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Eat Near The Science Museum, The V&A, & The Natural History Museum

Going to London’s museums and galleries is one of the best ways to spend a day in this city. But, it’s also a lot of effort. There’s all that standing, the countless thoughtful head tilts, and the anxiety of pretending you know the difference between the paleozoic era and the precambrian. That’s why it’s important to go to the right restaurants that are not only nearby, but where you can sit down, relax, refuel, and Google whether that painting you saw was of a fruit basket or a parrot. These are the best spots to hit after spending a few hours at the museums around South Kensington.
New York City, NYJewelers Circular Keystone Online

The American Museum of Natural History’s New Gem Hall Will Cause “Jaws to Drop”

When people think of the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) in New York City, they tend to think of dinosaurs. But the museum also houses an impressive collection of thousands of gems—some of which date back even further than the brontosaurus. Until recently, these specimens were housed in the museum’s Harry Frank Guggenheim Hall of Minerals and the Morgan Memorial Hall of Gems.
WorldBBC

Winchcombe meteorite goes on display in Natural History Museum

A rare meteorite has gone on display at the Natural History Museum, months after fragments of it were found in a driveway in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire. The example of carbonaceous chondrite is the first of its kind to have been found in the UK after it landed on 28 February 2021.
Santa Barbara, CAnprnsb.org

Butterfly Pavilion Volunteers Wanted at SB Museum of Natural History

Butterfly Pavilion duty is a life-affirming and fun activity for people looking to re-enter public spaces and reboot their social lives. Volunteers quickly make friends during their summer shifts, and many come back year after year to enjoy the unique experience. Volunteer training offers a chance to learn about dozens...
Museumstaunton-ma.gov

Old Colony History Museum Joins Blue Star Museum Program

Old Colony History Museum Joins Blue Star Museum Program. We are excited to share this good news: the Old Colony History Museum is joining the Blue Star Museums initiative and will be providing free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2021 Blue Star Museums...
Los Angeles, CAUSC News

Ph.D. Students Antonina Maxey and Natalie Khalil Awarded NSF Graduate Research Fellowships

The Department of Biomedical Engineering students will pursue research to broaden our understanding of heart attacks and how the cells of the uterus function. Ph.D. students in the USC Viterbi Department of Biomedical Engineering, Antonina (Nina) Maxey and Natalie Khalil have been awarded prestigious Graduate Research Fellowships from the National Science Foundation. The competitive five year fellowships honor outstanding graduate student researchers with financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000.
Vashon, WAvashonbeachcomber.com

With ‘Histories and Mysteries,’ Museum Looks to Its Future

An upcoming free Zoom event promises to unlock interactive intrigue and fun, all aimed at raising awareness about the ongoing work of the Vashon Heritage Museum. The one-hour event, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, is dubbed “Vashon Histories and Mysteries: Preserving Our Past, Funding Our Future” and will be emceed by the local dynamic duo of Kevin Joyce and Martha Enson, of EnJoy Productions.
SciencePhys.org

Fighting the nature crisis from space: Measuring biodiversity with satellites

As humans, we're currently facing two big environmental crises: climate change and biodiversity loss. The first managed to gain a lot of public attention and funding, whereas the latter goes on more slowly in the background. One of the key problems the biodiversity crisis is facing, is the few ways to monitor biodiversity. In his recent publication, Prof Dr. Andrew Skidmore and his team linked existing remote sensing products to so-called essential biodiversity variables (EBVs) in order to measure biodiversity using satellites.