Record Heat Possible Across Florida Next Week

The hottest air mass of the 2021 calendar year may set a few records across the Sunshine State next week. A powerful ridge of high pressure is expected to dominate the Southeastern United States, and will be the primary catalyst for the hot temperatures. The gusty east wind from the Atlantic for much of the past week has prevented the mercury from getting far above mid-May average temperatures. A change in the position of the high pressure ridge will cause the winds to blow from the north through a deep layer of the atmosphere starting Monday. North winds in the winter months often supply chilly temperatures, but the strong sun angle in late May and the wind blowing off the land often give temperatures a big boost in the warmer months of the year.