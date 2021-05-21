newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Record Heat Possible Across Florida Next Week

By WUFT 89.1
wlrn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hottest air mass of the 2021 calendar year may set a few records across the Sunshine State next week. A powerful ridge of high pressure is expected to dominate the Southeastern United States, and will be the primary catalyst for the hot temperatures. The gusty east wind from the Atlantic for much of the past week has prevented the mercury from getting far above mid-May average temperatures. A change in the position of the high pressure ridge will cause the winds to blow from the north through a deep layer of the atmosphere starting Monday. North winds in the winter months often supply chilly temperatures, but the strong sun angle in late May and the wind blowing off the land often give temperatures a big boost in the warmer months of the year.

www.wlrn.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Southwest Florida#Mercury#Extreme Weather#Sun#Relative Humidity#Hot Air#Noaa#Drought Monitor#Heat#Chilly Temperatures#North Winds#Highs#Dry Air#Gulf#Generous Rain#April#Calendar Year#Collier County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...