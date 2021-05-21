The 8 most ambitious Skyrim mods in development right now
It may yet be years before we get to play The Elder Scrolls 6, which means that Skyrim mods are definitely going to stay relevant for a long time to come. The Elder Scrolls modding community has always been ambitious and prolific, churning out wonderful small mods alongside giant, epic new adventures. We've already been treated to the likes of massive mods like Enderal and Legacy of the Dragonborn and other adventures on our list of best Skyrim Special Edition mods. And there are still a lot of modded adventures yet to come in Skyrim before we ever arrive in TES6.www.pcgamer.com