DAYS’s Heather Lindell Guests On Digest’s Podcast

Jeff Mauro started his Food Network career in 2011, when he emerged as the winner of "Food Network Star" Season 7 — pretty impressive for a guy who deliberately confined his craft to delicious sandwiches. Mauro's victory netted him a show of his own, the appropriately-titled "Sandwich King," which he hosted from 2011 to 2014 (per IMDb). And as anyone who's watched Food Network at any point during the last decade can attest, Mauro never really stopped working after that; he went from making appearances on fellow celebrity chefs' shows to judging and co-hosting shows from "The Kitchen" to, as it happens, "Food Network Star." Not bad for a sandwich guy, right?