DAYS’s Heather Lindell Guests On Digest’s Podcast

By Bryan Beckley
Soap Opera Digest
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the new Dishing With Digest, DAYS’s Heather Lindell (Jan) discusses her early years in Salem, her stints on Broadway, her career in real estate, her surprise comeback and more. We also preview Y&R’s special episode honoring the legacy of Neil Winters.

