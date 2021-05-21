newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg, SC

Want tickets? Better hurry. What to know before the Spartanburgers opener at Duncan Park.

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spartanburgers take the field Thursday night, May 27 at Duncan Park against the Lexington County Blowfish to open their inaugural Coastal Plain League season. The team hosts the Forest City Owls Friday night, May 28. First pitch for both games is at 7:05 p.m. General manager Claudia Padgett and...

www.goupstate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simpsonville, SC
State
Virginia State
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
Georgia State
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burgers#Openers#Parking Tickets#South Park Season#Game Night#Open Season#Spartanburgers#The Coastal Plain League#Cpl#East Division#West Division#Hitoms#Mustangs#North Division#Chili Peppers#Spartanburg High School#Nc Rrb Owls#Sc Rrb Blowfish#Lexington County Blowfish#Chesnee Hs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: Gamecocks and Tar Heels renew rivalry

South Carolina football will renew its series with the ACC foe. South Carolina football has announced that it will renew its border war with the North Carolina Tar Heels on the gridiron, planning a home and home series for the years 2028 and 2029. The announcement means the non-conference slate for those two seasons is halfway set, with UNC joining archrival Clemson on the Gamecocks’ schedule.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
Spartanburg, SCupstatespartans.com

Baseball Hosts Campbell in Final Regular Season Home Series

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate baseball wraps up its 2021 home slate this weekend when the Spartans host Campbell in a key Big South Conference series matchup. Heading into the last couple weeks of the regular season, Upstate currently sits right above Campbell in the top spot of the Big South standings.
Spartanburg, SCcatamountsports.com

Solheim Earns William V. Moore Postgraduate Scholarship

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Western Carolina women's track & field student-athlete Victoria Solheim was awarded the William V. Moore Scholarship presented by McMillan Pazdan Smith as the Southern Conference announced its postgraduate scholarship winners on Wednesday. Solheim is one of 10 student-athletes to receive a postgraduate scholarship this year. Others include...
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Mocs Hayleigh Weissenbach Named First Team All SoCon

(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — After leading the team in multiple offensive categories, Chattanooga Mocs softball graduate outfielder Hayleigh Weissenbach has been named an All-Southern Conference First Team selection, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. In addition to Weissenbach, junior infielder Emily Coltharp was named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team...
Spartanburg, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Get your popcorn ready, Spartanburg: Ten can't-miss games for the 2021 season

Football season is quickly approaching. Teams are dusting off their pads for spring practice this month and are looking ahead to a less restricted summer conditioning period. Statewide, teams are returning to a traditional 10-game schedule over 11 weeks and there's no shortage of great matchups. Here are the Top 10 must-watch games in the area this season:
Spartanburg, SCtigernet.com

Gasbuddy out of gas Update for local areas

78% of Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville/Anderson stns no gasoline. 69% of Greenville/New Bern/Washington stns no gasoline. 65% of Norfolk/Portsmouth/Newport stns no gasoline. GasBuddy has added Washington, D.C. to the list of monitored states as an independent area. GA – 42%. AL – 6% TN – 14%. SC – 42%. NC – 65%. FL...
Pensacola, FLBloomberg

Three Out of Four Gas Stations Are Dry in Some Southern Cities

More than three-quarters of gasoline stations in some southern U.S. cities have run out of gasoline as a massive pipeline shutdown stretches into a fifth day. In Spartanburg, South Carolina, 78% of outlets were out of gasoline, while Pensacola, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina, had 73% and 71% outage rates, respectively, according to data from retail tracker GasBuddy.
Spartanburg, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Former Arkwright Mill CEO, philanthropist Mac Cates dies at 93

MacFarlane "Mac" Lafferty Cates, Jr., is being remembered for his love and dedication to Spartanburg. Cates, who was the leader of a prominent textile family and a philanthropist, died at his home in Spartanburg on Sunday. He was 93. Cates was the CEO of Arkwright Mills in Spartanburg until his...