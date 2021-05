Sentencing today for the woman who killed seven patients at the Clarksburg V-A with lethal doses of insulin. A Morgantown business owner charged in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol is due back in court today for continuation of his bond hearing. First Lady Jill Biden will visit Kanawha and Calhoun Counties in West Virginia this week. A disturbing report for lawmakers about the treatment of those with disabilities, but an encouraging report about the flood recovery effort in place and languishing for five years. There is now new hope for the Charleston Town Center Mall and in Sports, the Marshall men’s soccer team just keeps on winning and they’re headed to the Final Four. Those stories and more in our MetroNews This Morning podcast.