Dan Cummings, founder of local nonprofit Journey Forward, never backs away from a challenge. When the pandemic derailed last year’s Casino Night, the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, he didn’t miss a beat. Cummings assembled a team of virtual runners and walkers and channeled his efforts into training for the 2020 Falmouth Virtual Road Race and sharing his ups and downs on social media. Last summer, on the 20th anniversary of the accident that paralyzed him, Cummings walked Falmouth’s seven miles with the assistance of an Alter G machine, completed the race over a two-week period and exceeded his fundraising goals.