Borderlands 3's Trial of Cunning Boss Is About To Get A Huge Buff
Borderlands 3's latest hotfix is now live, activating the True Trials event for the Trial of Cunning. As part of this update, both the health and attack of the Trial of Cunning boss have been massively increased, raising the trial's difficulty significantly. While the challenge might be an exciting prospect to some, the official Gearbox blog post warns new players to "beware," as the mini-event cannot be turned off and will remain live until May 27.www.gamespot.com