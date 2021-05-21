newsbreak-logo
Loudoun Board Launches Effort to Rename Rt. 7, Rt. 50

By Renss Greene
Cover picture for the articleLoudoun County supervisors have launched a more than yearlong process to rename Rt. 7 and Rt. 50 where they are named for segregationist and Confederate figures—Harry Byrd, a lawmaker best known for leading “massive resistance” to integration in Virginia, and Confederate cavalry commander John Mosby. With supervisors largely agreeing that...

