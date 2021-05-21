newsbreak-logo
Las Cruces, NM

Happy trails

By Mike Cook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Las Cruces is moving forward on its Mesilla Drain Trail as part of the General Obligation (GO) Bonds Project approved by voters in 2018. Shown here, crews from Highland Enterprises, Inc. of Las Cruces, under contract to the city, removed a culvert, seen at left, as part of their work on Mesilla Dam Trail just north of the intersection of Amador Avenue and Burn Lake Road. Voters approved up to $2.7 million in funding to construct and improve recreational walking, jogging and biking trails in the city. The Mesilla Drain Trail will take approximately four months to complete, the city said. The entire GO Bond Trails Project should be complete by mid-August 2022. Visit www.las-cruces.org/1892/General-Obligation-Bond-Projects.

