Tampa hosts teen-friendly vaccine pop-ups to boost camp safety

By Dan Trujillo
ABC Action News WFTS
 1 day ago
In an effort to make it more convenient for parents to get their eligible children vaccinated, the City of Tampa will be hosting COVID-19 vaccine pop-ups at several of its Parks and Recreation facilities this summer. Parents who have young teens participating in any local summer camp are encouraged to take advantage of these vaccine opportunities.

Each pop-up location will offer the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible residents age 12 and up. Children under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present at the time of the vaccination and will need to bring a copy of their child's birth certificate, passport, or driver's license to show proof of age.

An appointment to return for a second dose of the vaccine at the same location will be scheduled when the first dose is administered.

Upcoming pop-up locations include:

Friday, May 21
Police Athletic League (PAL)
1924 West Diana Street - Tampa, FL 33604
2pm to 8 pm

Saturday, May 29
Barksdale Center at MacFarlane Park
1801 North Lincoln Avenue - Tampa, FL 33607
10am to 3 pm

Jackson Heights NFL YET Center
3310 East Lake Avenue - Tampa, FL 33610
10am to 3 pm

More locations will be announced throughout the summer. Click here for the most up-to-date list of vaccine pop-ups.

