A day after celebrating their 24th birthday under lockdown in April, twins Joefred and Ralphred Varghese Gregory from India’s Uttar Pradesh state tested positive for Covid-19. Weeks later, the twins who were inseparable in life, died within hours of each other.On 13 May, Gregory Raymond Raphael and Soja Raphael, parents of the twins from the city of Meerut, about 100 kilometres from Delhi, were informed by doctors at the hospital where they were admitted that one of their sons, Joefred, had passed away. When the other twin called his mother from the hospital, he could sense that something was...