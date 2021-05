LAS CRUCES – Since 1939, La Posta de Mesilla has been serving up authentic New Mexican cuisine. What began as a “little chile joint” owned by Katy Griggs Camunez just off the plaza in Historic Old Mesilla in a centuries-old adobe building that once served as the Corn Exchange Hotel and as a strategic stop on the Butterfield Stagecoach Line has grown into a sprawling “compound” that is included in the National Register of Historic Places.