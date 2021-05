Well-maintained owner-occupied townhome in District Heights, Maryland close to the Metro and only 7 miles to Washington, DC. This home offers 2 nice size bedrooms on the upper level with 1 full bath. The main level has wood floors in the living and dining rooms with a conveniently located power room. Enjoy a nice size kitchen that you can enter from the dining room or the foyer that has a walkout patio door to a new deck for lounging and entertaining. The large unfinished basement has plenty of storage space and is very clean and awaiting your design ideas to come alive.