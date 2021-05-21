newsbreak-logo
California on track to end COVID rules with June 15 reopening

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - With infections and hospitalizations dropping and vaccinations rising, California is on track to lift the bulk of its COVID-19 regulations on June 15, including a complete removal of capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements, the state's Health and Human Services Secretary said Friday.

Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state will largely align with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines on mask-wearing, and some travel restrictions may linger involving trips to countries heavily impacted by the virus.

He said there will be no state-mandated or state-operated "vaccine passport" program, but some individual businesses or venues may choose to require such verifications for employees and customers.

For "mega-outdoor" events -- those with more than 10,000 people -- "we are recommending that those operators have a system to verify vaccination, verify a negative test, or in the case where attendees are neither vaccinated or tested, give that person an option to come into the event but wear a mask throughout the event," Ghaly said.

However, vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests will be required for people to attend large-scale indoor events with more than 5,000 people.

"We are requiring -- requiring, not recommending -- a vaccine verification/negative test, and there will not be an option to come in if you're neither of those and you can't verify that by just wearing a mask," he said.

Ghaly said the state will provide guidance to venue operators and other business owners about how to go about verifying vaccinations or negative tests, possibly including "self-attestation" by attendees.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in April that the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy -- the color-coded, four-tier system that dictates COVID restrictions on capacity and operations at businesses and other venues during the pandemic -- would be lifted June 15. The date was chosen to allow ample time for a large segment of the population to get vaccinated.

While vaccinations continue to increase, demand has waned in recent weeks and some counties across the state continue to languish in more restrictive red or orange tiers of the state's blueprint, including Riverside and San Diego counties. But Ghaly said Friday that while the state is still hoping to see case rates drop further and vaccinations increase, the plan for lifting restrictions on June 15 will go forward.

"We are now at a point, given our metrics that we've been watching, California is at a place where we can begin to talk about moving beyond the blueprint," Ghaly said.

He noted that more than 35.5 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide, the case transmission rate is below the goal and hospitalizations have fallen to a level not seen "since the very early months and weeks of the pandemic." He said the average daily number of new hospital admissions is currently 260, below the state-set benchmark of 300.

According to Ghaly, moving "beyond the blueprint" on June 15 means:

-- elimination of capacity restrictions
-- elimination of physical distancing requirements for "attendees, customers and guests at businesses"
-- adherence to the CDC guidelines on mask-wearing, which currently allows vaccinated people to shed masks in most situations
-- aligning with CDC guidance on travel, meaning the state "will have a travel advisory, but it will track with the CDC"

"What we expect to see potentially is different parts of our globe that have severe outbreaks may have some restrictions and prohibitions on travelers coming into the country and we will follow those according to the CDC," Ghaly said. "But there will not be in the same way that we've had quarantines and isolation requirements for travel within the country."

Related
Public Healthfox10phoenix.com

FDA meeting on COVID-19 vaccines in kids on June 10

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a June 10 advisory committee meeting to discuss COVID-19 vaccines in pediatric populations amid speculation that the agency would decide on Pfizer-BioNTech’s request to expand emergency use authorization (EUA) for its shot to teens ages 12-15 within the coming days. The memo was...
Public HealthSand Hills Express

Gottlieb calls for easing restrictions on indoor gatherings

Washington — Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said Sunday that state and local governments should begin to ease restrictions on indoor gatherings and “allowing people to resume normal activity” as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I think we’re at the point in...
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Newsom extends drought emergency to 41 California counties

In a stark indication of California’s growing water crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a drought emergency to 41 counties, including areas of the Central Valley that had urged action on behalf of agricultural growers. Newsom’s proclamation dramatically expands the drought emergency he declared in Sonoma and Mendocino counties...
New York City, NYnny360.com

State ends COVID vaccine residency rule

NEW YORK — New York is ending its residency requirement for COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. Anyone can now come to the state and get a shot, Cuomo said during a press conference in New York City. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week he...
California Stateirvineweekly.com

Gov. Newsom Says California Mask Mandate May End On June 15

The California mask mandate may end on June 15, the same date that Gov. Gavin Newsom has targeted for a “full reopening.”. In an interview with KTTV Wednesday, Newsom said he believes the state will still provide mask recommendations and guidance, but the mandates on businesses would be no more starting June 15.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee: Washington is on track to fully reopen June 30

Washington is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30, and a full reopening could happen even sooner if 70% or more of residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by then, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday. And Inslee said Washington would...
Louisiana StateSaratogian

The Latest: Louisiana kids can start vaccinations Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — Children as young as 12 can expect to start getting Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday in Louisiana. The state health officer made the announcement Wednesday after federal advisers endorsed the vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. Dr. Joseph Kanter said that “we are very excited about the opportunity to protect additional age groups and their families with this highly safe and effective vaccine.”
PharmaceuticalsHenry County Daily Herald

CDC says it's OK to get a Covid-19 vaccine alongside other vaccines

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expert said Wednesday that it's OK to give the coronavirus vaccine alongside other vaccinations, a major boon for children and teenagers behind on their regular inoculations. Doctors and other clinicians were previously advised to avoid giving coronavirus vaccine within two weeks of...
Las Vegas, NVHuron Daily Tribune

Las Vegas-area lawmakers end local virus rules as of June 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vaccinated diners, dancers, business owners and bodybuilders will be among those who can go maskless beginning June 1 in the Las Vegas area, after county lawmakers on Tuesday adopted new federal guidelines and dropped plans to tie business occupancy limits to public vaccination rates. “Clark County...
Vashon, WAvashonbeachcomber.com

Vashon Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Pandemic Situation Report

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS: MASKING, REOPENING, AND SCHOOLS. Masks (mostly) not required: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can stop wearing masks or maintaining social distance in most settings. Fully vaccinated means two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson). Fully vaccinated persons can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel, or self-quarantine after travel. Rules for international travel vary by country and still apply. You will still be required to wear a mask on ferries, planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling within, into, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hub facilities such as airports and rail stations.
Pennsylvania StateAP

Pennsylvania terminating vendor that mishandled virus data

Pennsylvania is firing a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents, according to legislative Republicans who released a statement from the state Health Department on Thursday. Employees of Insight Global used unauthorized Google accounts — readily viewable online —...
California StateMiddletown Press

Timeline of COVID-19 cases during California's outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — JANUARY 2020. — The Orange County Health Care Agency reports California’s apparent first case of COVID-19, a man who had traveled to Wuhan, China. — The Feb. 6 death of a a San Jose woman is the first known U.S. death from COVID-19. — A California...
California Statecaliforniahealthline.org

California Healthline Daily Edition

A new federal regulation makes it easy to get test results and see what your doctor is recording about your health. One downside: You might not understand what you read. (Sarah Kwon, 5/17) News Of The Day. Nurses Criticize CDC's New Mask Rules: The largest union of registered nurses in...
California StatePost-Crescent

California will drop social distancing rules in June; UVA and IU latest schools to require student vaccinations. Latest COVID-19 updates

The University of Virginia and Indiana University are joining a growing list of universities requiring vaccinations. At least 389 colleges across that country have required vaccinations for at least some students or faculty, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. IU students, faculty and staff will be required to get...