My Therapist Taught Me: I Took My First Love Into My Other Relationships. As told to Veronica Wells-Puoane of NoSugarNoCreamMag.com. Imani has been in therapy off and on since she was a child being treated for depression. She found as she was entering the world as an adult, she needed help again. But she became the most consistent in therapy after she became a mother. Read about her journey with therapy and some of the most valuable lessons she’s learned from her therapist below.