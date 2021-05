The 4-1 victory by the eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday was doubly satisfying considering it was two years in the making. It was almost two years ago to the day that Oklahoma upset 13th-seeded Texas A&M at the Mitchell Tennis Center in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Last year, A&M began the season 12-3, a start that included a victory over sixth-ranked Florida as the Aggies appeared to be the team to beat in the Southeastern Conference. But less than a week after downing the Gators, the season ended because of COVID-19.