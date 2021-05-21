newsbreak-logo
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm’s 2nd Birthday With Construction-Themed Party

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Happy 2nd birthday, Psalm! Kim Kardashian’s youngest son had a construction-themed bash to ring in his second year.

“Psalm turned 2!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned a Thursday, May 20, Instagram slideshow of party pics.

Malika Haqq commented that the toddler was “the cutest lil guy,” while Vanessa Bryant wrote, “He’s so cute.”

In the social media upload, the KKW Beauty creator’s son wore an orange vest and camouflage pants while posing beside a bulldozer, bashing a piñata and playing with his older siblings — North, 7, Saint, 5, and Chicago, 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fn78Y_0a7Awz8E00
Kim Kardashian and Psalm Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The little one officially turned 2 on Mother’s Day. “Such a special day to share together,” the reality star captioned a touching Instagram tribute earlier this month. “He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him.”

The Los Angeles native went on to write directly to the birthday boy, adding, “Psalm — you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!”

Psalm’s aunt Khloé Kardashian called him “so so special” in the comments. The Revenge Body host, 36, gushed, “I love you baby boy!!!! Happy birthday!”

Kim and her now-estranged husband, Kanye West, welcomed the little one via surrogate in May 2019. Nearly two years later, the Skims creator filed for divorce from the rapper, 43, seeking joint custody of their four children.

The kids don’t know anything about the problems their parents are having,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “Their kids are very used to their dad living in another state [since West works in Wyoming].”

In April, the Grammy winner filed a response, seeking joint legal and physical custody as well, in court documents obtained by Us. The Yeezy designer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and did not include a date of separation.

The “All of the Lights” rapper did not appear in any of Kim’s photos from Psalm’s party.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

