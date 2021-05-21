newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Sleek Sports Bra Style for Just $20

By Suzy Forman
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnEIW_0a7AwyFV00
Kristin Cavallari. Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why does it feel like we never have enough sports bras? It’s stressful — we don’t work out because we don’t have enough sports bras, but then we get some and we start working out more, and then all of our sports bras are in the hamper all the time and we are still left needing more.

The solution is obviously to just buy more, right? Sure, but some of them are pretty expensive, and maybe you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for just a few new pieces. You need an affordable sports bra style you can stock up on, but one that ranks just as high in the quality department as the expensive ones. It’s not an easy task, but your wait has paid off. We found the one!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARMzm_0a7AwyFV00
Kristin Cavallari. Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

See it!

Get the C9 Champion Medium Support Seamless Cami Bra starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Let’s rewind a little though, because we have to give credit where credit’s due. We actually found this bra after seeing a gym selfie that Kristin Cavallari had posted on her Instagram Story. She was serving up not only workout motivation but fashion inspiration as well. She kept things simple and sleek with black leggings and a black sports bra with skinny straps. We have plenty of black leggings already, but we didn’t have a sports bra quite like hers, so we went on the hunt.

We popped right on over to Amazon and got searching until we found an ultra-similar piece in the form of this C9 Champion sports bra. C9 is a more affordable line from the iconic Champion activewear brand, and we see celebs rocking Champion left and right, so we knew we struck gold!

See it!

Get the C9 Champion Medium Support Seamless Cami Bra starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This stretch sports bra is seamless for comfort, but it still provides medium impact support so you can comfortably wear it for all kinds of workouts. It has removable cups as well for extra support and shaping if you’d like to add them in. This is a pull-on style bra, so there are no clasps or hooks to deal with, but you can still adjust your fit with the racerback straps!

Another thing to love about this sports bra is that it’s made with Duo Dry technology, so it’s designed to wick away sweat and moisture. No more finishing your workout and looking like you just stepped out of a pool!

The black version of this bra is the closest you’re going to get to Cavallari’s look, but if you are looking to stock up, know that this bra comes in five other colors as well. Check them out!

See it!

Get the C9 Champion Medium Support Seamless Cami Bra starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from C9 Champion here and check out more sports bras here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Style#Celebrity Fashion#Amazon Fashion#Fashion Inspiration#Instagram Story#Daily Deals#Champion Sports Bra#Bras#Skinny Straps#Lululemon Style Leggings#Browse Fashion#Celebs#Happy Shopping#Comfort#Workouts#Duo Dry Technology#Removable Cups#Cami#Face Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Grab the Same Brand of Jeans Jennifer Lopez Just Wore in Her Beauty Shoot

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The world has been busy arguing over which style of jeans is the most stylish right now, but for Us, it’s simply all about whatever looks and feels good. Sometimes that’s a skinny jean, sometimes it’s a straight-leg mom jean and other times it’s a wide-leg jean. We’re not picky on the silhouette itself, but we definitely are picky over which jeans we actually buy and recommend to our friends!
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Brody Jenner and Kristin Cavallari will always have 'chemistry'

Brody Jenner and Kristin Cavallari will always have "chemistry". The 'Hills: New Beginnings' stars - who have previously dated - reunited on the new show and Brody insists there will always be a special connection between them because of their past romance. He told ET Online: "Kristin and I, we...
Skin Careglossy.co

Kristin Cavallari launches skin-care brand Uncommon Beauty

“Laguna Beach” first aired 17 years ago, but reality star-turned-entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari is still making headlines. Cavallari, who will make a highly anticipated cameo on the reboot of “The Hills,” and is a successful cookbook author and jewelry designer. Her brand, Uncommon James, launched in 2017 and has close to 1 million followers on Instagram. It’s since expanded, too, with the addition of Little James, a collection of kids’ clothing. Uncommon Beauty is up next, with a tight lineup of five clean skin-care products she counts as daily essentials. It will launch on uncommonbeauty.com and be available at Cavallari’s Uncommon James retail stores in Nashville, Chicago and Dallas.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

This Flowy Black Skirt Will Keep You Kristin Cavallari Levels of Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all know that jeans and T-shirts are must-haves in everyone’s wardrobe, but we have to say, a simple black skirt can seriously — and frequently — come in handy. Whenever you wake up in that “OMG, nothing looks good on me” type of mood, a black skirt can really change things around.
NFLPosted by
E! News

How Jay Cutler Honored Ex Kristin Cavallari on Mother's Day 2021

Watch: Jay Cutler Gives Ex Kristin Cavallari a Sweet Mother's Day Shout-Out Jay Cutler has shared a sweet tribute post to Kristin Cavallari for Mother's Day 2021. The two have been separated for more than a year. The 34-year-old Very Cavallari star announced on social media in April 2020 that she and Jay, 38, planned to divorce after 10 years together.
Skin CareNYLON

Laguna Beach Played A Role In The Launch Of Kristen Cavallari’s Skincare Line

Kristin Cavallari knows you’re wondering about her skincare routine. After years of being asked about her skincare regimen, the reality television star and entrepreneur decided to take beauty matters into her own hands. On May 13, Cavallari will release Uncommon Beauty, a collection of products that she’s created to be clean, natural, and effective.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

How to Use Amazon StyleSnap to Find a Kimono Duster Like Ashlee Simpson’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you ever see a photo of a celebrity and think, “I want what they’re wearing”? Of course you do. We all do! Top stars have the best access to new trends, fresh pieces and designer innovations. Plenty of them have personal stylists too, which always helps. It makes sense that they would serve as fashion inspiration for us!
Relationship Adviceimdb.com

Kristin Cavallari Reveals How She Feels About Marriage Following Jay Cutler Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is single for now, and she's planning to be a bit more careful when dating than she has in the past. The 34-year-old Very Cavallari alum appeared on the Scrubbing In podcast on Monday, May 17, where she told co-hosts Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad that she doesn't plan to introduce a partner to her three children—Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5—until she's sure the couple is in it for the long haul. Kristin and Jay Cutler, the father of her kids, filed for divorce in April 2020 after 10 years of marriage. "It's going to take the guy I marry next for me to introduce them to my kids," the reality TV mainstay admitted. "My kids will not...
YogaETOnline.com

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Save 42% Off These Celebrity-Beloved Alo Yoga Leggings

The Alo Yoga leggings that so many celebrities have worn are marked down during Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale!. Sleek, stylish and functional, the Alo Yoga Moto Legging, detailed with mesh and glossy, leather-like panels, has been repeatedly sported by pretty much every stylish lady in Hollywood over the last few years, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Sandra Bullock, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes and the list goes on.
Beauty & FashionEssence

Celebrity Stylist Bec Gross Is Saving The Day With These Creative Style Hacks

Whatever your fashion woes may be, Bec Gross has got you covered. We’ve all been there: can’t locate an iron, top not fitting properly, jeans just a little too tight, not flattering our physique. Usually, it results in having to switch up our outfit completely, putting a serious wrench in that perfect ensemble we had planned in our head. Bec Gross, celebrity fashion stylist, is making it her mission to ensure that those occurrences arise less-frequently—and she’s doing so with her Monday Style Hack videos on Instagram.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

We Used Amazon StyleSnap to Find a Pink Dress Just Like Kourtney Kardashian’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re like Us, you spend a lot of time admiring celebrities’ clothing. You might not even be actively doing it, but as you scroll through Instagram — or maybe flip through an issue of Us Weekly — you probably find yourself wishing you owned many of the pieces you see stars rocking, even on casual days.
CelebritiesHerald-Times

Kristin Cavallari: The thought of marriage makes me cringe

Kristin Cavallari says the thought of getting married again makes her “cringe”. The 34-year-old reality star split from her husband Jay Cutler in April 2020 after seven years of marriage, and has now said that while she wants to get married again in the future, the idea of tying the knot now isn’t appealing to her at all.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

This Twist Maxi Dress Is an Easy, Comfy Way to Get Dressed Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While getting dressed up can be exciting, the actual process of it can be pretty annoying. And uncomfortable. And kind of expensive. What did we like about getting dressed up so much again?
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

This Kelly Ripa-Approved Brand Just Launched a Denim Line at Nordstrom That’s Selling Out Fast

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ganni has a hold on fashion girls like no other. The Copenhagen-based brand has been in the mainstream for years, and yet it doesn’t feel overdone. No one is tired of it. I personally may or may not have just bought a pair of red Ganni cowboy boots I’ve had my eyes on for years.
ApparelETOnline.com

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Trendy Slides

When we think of UGGs, the iconic shearling boot immediately comes to mind, but there's another style from the brand that has become ultra-popular. The Fluff Yeah slides -- the cozy, plush slipper-and-sandal combination -- have been spotted all over TikTok and Instagram, and celebs are big fans of the statement-making shoes, too.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Get the Everyday T-Shirt of Your Dreams Thanks to Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Custom clothing is a luxury, but Amazon is making the experience of scoring something created just for you a lot more accessible! Sure, you’re not going to receive a couture gown like an A-list movie star, but Amazon’s Made For You service is the key to the T-shirt of your dreams!
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

21 Flowy Tanks and Camis to Add to Your Flattering Summer Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When someone mentions tank tops or camis, our brain always pictures tight-fitting tops first. We can see the fabric clinging to the skin in our minds, and we’re not loving it. When we’re wearing them as layers or maybe tucked into high-rise bottoms, they can work, but sometimes we just want to wear them loose and on their own — especially as the summer heats up!