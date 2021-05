Who doesn't like pasta? People around the world have fallen in love with the classic Italian dish for its versatility. While the Italians regard pasta as a first course dish, many individuals eat it as a meal on its own. Because why not? Eating a large portion of it can make you full, and when you add meat, it becomes a complete package. This creamy chicken carbonara is a perfect example — it's classic carbonara topped with chicken breasts and mingled with a touch of bacon.