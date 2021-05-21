newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

This Adorable $5 Kitchen Tool Keeps Brown Sugar Soft and Recipe-Ready for Up to 6 Months

By Karla Walsh
Simmer and Boil
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChances are you, too, have been there, felt that. You've finally landed on the perfect baked good recipe to cure your cravings. Your mixing bowls are ready, the oven is preheating, and your pans are already greased—only to find one of the key ingredients either MIA, past its prime, or not in batter-ready shape. An egg is cracked, the flour canister is empty, the brown sugar is in one solid brick...

www.cookinglight.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Bear#Dried Fruit#Mia#Softener#Amazon Com#Kitchen#Hardening Sugar#Cookies#Moisture#Containers#Batter Ready Shape#Scoopable Shape#Wow#Tool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Recipesthelesabre.com

Stirrin’ it up in the kitchen

One of the best meals on this planet, in my opinion. Making stir fry is so versatile. It can be made with chicken, steak, a variety of vegetables, and sometimes grains. It is quick, easy, and can be saved for leftovers…yum. Join me on my adventure of stirrin’ it up...
Recipessouthfloridareporter.com

A Creamy Recipe Created for Families (Video Recipe)

(Culinary.net) A lazy Sunday afternoon cuddled up with family, playing in the rain with your kids and tasting a perfect, sweet treat on a summer day can be some of the simplest yet best parts of life. Recipes that can be made with clean, fresh ingredients in a matter of...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Buckeye Cookie Recipe That Requires No Baking At All

If you love peanut butter and chocolates, then you will definitely adore buckeye cookies, as you can enjoy your two favorites in one adorable and satisfying dessert. The sweet delights got their name for their resemblance to the nut of a buckeye tree. Basically, the treats are peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate — sounds super tasty, right? That's because they are. Plus, they are super easy to make. "Anyone can make these!" says recipe developer and registered dietician Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness.
Food & DrinksBHG

I’m a Food Editor and I Swear by This Kitchen Tool (In Fact, I Have 3)

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My husband couldn't help but chuckle when another pandemic delivery arrived, and he saw it was kitchen tongs. "Don't we already have two of these?" he correctly asked. Yes, we did, but the number of times both were in the dishwasher and I needed tongs again was far too high for two to suffice. Like so many of you, the number of meals a week we cooked at home rose during 2020 and is continuing to remain high in 2021. With all this extra cooking, I came to realize the kitchen tools I'm most dependent upon. My meat thermometer, a good nonslip cutting board, my chef's knife, and right up there in my top 5 most-used tools, my OXO 9-inch locking tongs with nylon heads. No joke.
Electronicsmyrecipes.com

Amazon Reviewers Say This Unexpected Kitchen Tool Is the ‘Best $8 They’ve Ever Spent’

File this kitchen appliance under "things you didn't know you needed but you absolutely do." The Zulay Kitchen Store Apple Corer is a clever handheld device that removes the core and seeds from your favorite fruits, vegetables, and more, so you can enjoy your snack with ease. According to over 6,400 five-star Amazon reviewers, the unexpected appliance definitely deserves a spot in your kitchen—especially while it's on sale for just $8.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

The Tool Nadiya Hussain Thinks Every Kitchen Should Have

Nadiya Hussain may have gotten her start as a humble home baker who took home the title on "The Great British Bake Off" in 2015, but she is now a cookbook author and television personality with plenty of experience under her belt. She's not afraid to share some of her tips and tricks with her eager fans, including her recommendation for a particular tool she believes every kitchen should have.
Recipesapppicker.com

Kitchen Stories Recipes

With all the apps available in the cooking category it’s easy for some of the best ones to get lost in the shuffle. Do yourself a favor and download Kitchen Stories, because it’s one of the best free cooking apps you will come across in the App Store. There is...
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

5 Essential Tools in the Korean Kitchen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Korean cuisine is among the most distinctive cuisines on the planet, but cooking such unique food requires some specific kitchen gear and gadgets.
Food & Drinksslickdeals.net

9.75-oz McCormick Grill Mates Brown Sugar Bourbon Seasoning

If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. Don't have Amazon Prime? Students can get a free 6-Month Amazon Prime trial with free 2-day shipping, unlimited video streaming & more. If you're not a student, there's also a free 1-Month Amazon Prime trial available.
Recipesrecipes.net

Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Balsamic Glazed Pork Recipe

There are no fancy ingredients in this glazed pork but it sure packs a punch of flavor. What’s more, it’s slow-cooked until the meat is exquisitely tender. Rub the salt and pepper over the pork tenderloin. If pan searing it, heat 2 Tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Let each side get very dark brown. Add half a cup of water to the crockpot and place the pork inside.
LifestyleABC News

Kitchen tools for vegetables so you can easily prep for summer cooking

Farmers markets and produce aisles are ripe with an abundance of delicious vegetables this time of year. Lettuces, leafy greens, peas, squash, scallions, fresh herbs and more are just a few seasonal favorites deserving of some TLC once you transport them to your kitchen. So to enjoy the veggies at peak freshness, we've rounded up some essential tools to help make everything from prep and storage to cooking a breeze and ensure you actually want to eat more of the delicious produce.
RecipesWKBW-TV

Stracciatella Italian egg drop soup recipe from Eggland’s Best Eggs

Jeannette Kreher comes to us from her kitchen where she shows us how to make Stracciatella Italian egg drop soup using Eggland’s Best eggs. It’s great to have on those days that you just want some delicious soup. Instead of opening a can try this recipe. Jeannette Kreher says it’s super easy and you can add some extra things to it.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Kitchen Tool Ina Garten Thinks Is Overrated

We're going to let you in on a little secret: that trendy new kitchen gadget you just saw at the store? You don't need it. Sure, some of the recent phenoms like the Instant Pot and the air fryer have proved to be more than useful in everyday life, but a pickle picker? Don't fall for it — you've already got a drawer full of them that happen to go by the name "fork." Getting your hands on the latest and greatest cooking appliance or tool is exhilarating at the moment, but you're not going to be feeling that way once you realize your cabinets are overflowing with wasted money in the form of bacon express grills and yogurt makers.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Homemade Applesauce Fruit Roll-Ups Recipe

Today we are making homemade applesauce fruit roll ups aka apple fruit leather!. You just need one ingredient to make applesauce fruit roll-ups — and I bet you can guess what it is! Yep, it is applesauce. You can use your favorite store applesauce brand or easily make your own. This is one of the easiest homemade healthy snacks to make that kids absolutely love.
RecipesWALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Brown Butter & Thyme Chicken

Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets shows us a perfect weeknight meal because it's so quick and easy! The recipe would also be great using pork chops, fish or shrimp. Mix coriander, garlic powder, black pepper and kosher salt together. Season both sides of chicken breasts. Heat olive oil in a...
RecipesBoston Globe

Recipe: A lemon-cornmeal cake accompanies luscious berries and soft fruits for a backyard party

Spoon berries and softly whipped cream beside slices of this simple lemon-cornmeal cake glazed with sugar syrup. The cake is baked in a plain round cake pan and assembled in bowls without a mixer, so it couldn't be easier. All-purpose flour and yellow cornmeal (preferably stoneground) are mixed with melted butter, buttermilk, an egg and extra yolk, and the rind of two lemons. While the cake bakes, make the glaze so you can brush it on the top and sides while the cake is still warm. The round has a shortcake quality. It's the kind of quick dessert you can produce on the spur of the moment to carry to a backyard party or picnic.
Lifestylepilotonline.com

How do I keep my kitchen cool during summer?

Cooking in a hot kitchen in the summer can leave you sweltering and not all that interested in eating what you just prepared. When you combine the ambient temperature with the extra heat created by cooking, it's a recipe for a sweaty disaster. You might be wondering, “How do I...
Food & DrinksUnion Leader

Granite Kitchen: Brown bag it

N ational Brown-Bag-It Day pays homage to the humble brown-bag lunch. This year it falls on May 25, which is timely because many people are now returning to work or school after an extended period of telecommuting or remote learning. Restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to loosen and...