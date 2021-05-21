'Law and Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Speaks Out on Instagram After Hospitalization

When NBC and Dick Wolf's "Law & Order: OC/SVU Crossover Event" kicks off this Thursday, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) find themselves digging into the death of Benson's brother Simon (Michael Weston)- and Richard Wheatley's (Dylan McDermott) possible connection to it. But to do that, it's going to require both shows to have all hands on deck- which means fans are going to get to see a number of familiar faces over the course of the two hours. Turns out one of those fans will be none other than Academy Award-nominated veteran actor Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler, Iron Man 2)- who took to Instagram over the weekend to wax poetically over his new-found love for Law & Order: SVU.