'Law and Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Speaks Out on Instagram After Hospitalization

By Selena Barrientos
goodhousekeeping.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMariska Hargitay is giving fans an important update after suffering multiple leg injuries. On Thursday, the Law and Order: SVU actress shared an Instagram photo of herself after being discharged from the hospital. The 57-year-old star explained that she started going to the doctor as soon as she began feeling pain in her legs. It turned out to be pretty serious, as evidenced by her wearing a knee brace and boot.

