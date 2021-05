If this story were taking place at Buckingham Palace, we might understand, but this long-story-shorts drama comes to us from Six Flags in Oklahoma, which isn’t exactly a mecca of class and civility. A woman claims that she was stopped by an officer at Six Flags because of her daughter’s Heelies, but the conversation soon turned to her. She claims that she was nearly kicked out of the park because the officers claimed that her shorts were too short.