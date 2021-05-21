newsbreak-logo
Covid: Only 15 test positive out of 60,000 who attended mass crowd trial events, data shows

By Chantal Da Silva
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Events held across the UK to trial bringing back mass gatherings have so far yielded positive results, with just 15 people reportedly contracting Covid-19 out of roughly 60,000 who took part.

On Friday, the Government confirmed the figures to The Independent , asserting that the appearance of 15 cases was in line with the broader population.

Indeed, latest figures show that the rate of people testing positive for coronavirus in the UK is about 22 infections per 100,000 people.

In the trials, nine-large scale events were held across the UK, including the Brit Awards and the FA Cup final.

The Brit Awards saw 4,000 people in attendance, while the FA Cup final was attended by 21,000 fans.

Those who attended were exempt from most coronavirus rules.

Meanwhile, in Liverpool, a rave was attended by 3,000 clubgoers, while events also included an outdoor cinema event, a music festival and an indoor business gathering.

The events were held in a bid to track the impact of large-scale events as the Government plans to allow the return of big crowds this summer.

“The aim of our world-leading Events Research Programme is to examine the risk of Covid-19 transmission at large events and explore how crowds can be welcomed back in bigger numbers safely,” a government spokesperson told The Independent.

“The pilots have been designed in a scientifically controlled way to reduce the risk of transmission for attendees. We are working closely with NHS Test and Trace to ensure everyone can be traced following a positive test,” they said.

The latest findings come amid concerns over the impact that the rise of the Indian variant of coronavirus could have on the Government’s plans for a full reopening next month.

In England, cases of coronavirus appeared to be on the rise, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

After dropping for five weeks in a row, the percentage of people who have tested positive for the virus suggest “early signs of a potential increase”, the ONS said on Friday, with 49,000 people testing positive in the week up to 15 May, up by 9,000 on the previous week.

The government has maintained it will let science take the lead on its plans for a full easing of restrictions.

WorldBBC

Covid: Eid celebration marks Wales' first trial event for crowds

The first large-scale outdoor event in Wales since March 2020 is being held as part of a trial to manage crowds as Covid restrictions ease. Between 300 and 500 people are expected to celebrate Eid at Cardiff Castle. Attendees will need proof of a negative Covid test on arrival and...
Public HealthThe Quietus

UK Research Into Mass Events Returns Early Positive Results

Preliminary data from the Events Research Programme suggests events without masks and social distancing are 'as safe as shopping'. Preliminary data from the UK government's Events Research Programme suggests that attending large events, such as raves, is as safe as a number of other daily activities, such as shopping or having a meal in a restaurant.
WorldNME

Only 15 positive COVID-19 tests after trial mass gatherings at BRITs, Liverpool’s Circus club and beyond

Just 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 following government-run live event trials organised to see how mass gatherings can resume safely. That’s according to a report by The Telegraph, which reveals that only a small proportion of the 58,000 people who attended the pilot scheme events became infected with the virus. Events included the BRIT awards at London’s O2 arena, concerts and raves in Liverpool, and the FA Cup final and a semi-final at Wembley stadium.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Potential rise in England infections and Spain to welcome UK tourists

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. There are early signs of a "potential increase" in Covid infections in England after dropping for five straight weeks, the Office for National Statistics has said. But it added that rates remained low. The ONS said the trends were roughly stable in Wales and Northern Ireland and decreasing in Scotland. Health officials are also investigating a new Covid-19 variant which has caused 49 cases of infection, mostly in Yorkshire and the Humber region.
Public HealthTelegraph

Half of vulnerable people still shielding despite guidance lifting a month ago

Half of clinically vulnerable people are still shielding from coronavirus, even though the requirement was lifted at the beginning of April, figures show. Experts have warned that contradictory government messaging has left many people too scared to leave their homes, despite the success of the vaccine rollout, and very low levels of the virus in most of Britain.
Reuters

UK restaurant bookings jump after indoor dining restarts

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Restaurant bookings surged in Britain when coronavirus rules eased on Monday to allow indoor dining for the first time in months, the country’s statistics office said on Thursday. Restaurant reservations rose to 73% of their level two years ago, before the pandemic, in the week...
Public HealthTelegraph

Death rate in England is lowest since records began

The proportion of people dying in England fell in April to its lowest level since records began, figures from the Office for National Statistics show. Just 851.2 people per 100,000 died last month – the lowest figure since the ONS started recording mortality rates in 2001. At the height of the first wave of the Covid pandemic last April, death rates were 1,859 per 100,000.